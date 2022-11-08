MSU’s Bryce Baringer named Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week

Michigan State’s star punter continues to gain national recognition with another weekly award coming his way.

Bryce Baringer has been named the Ray Guy Award’s National Punter of the Week for his strong performance against Illinois last week. Baringer had five punts for 248 yards — which is an average of 49.6 yards per punt. He also a had long punt of 68 yards and four of his five punts were downed within Illinois’ 20 yard line.

Baringer has been arguably the best punter in the country this year, and will certainly be in the running for the Ray Guy Award for nation’s top punter at the end of year. Another strong performance like this past week will only help his case.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire