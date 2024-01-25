MSU Basketball at Wisconsin: Stream, broadcast info, prediction for Friday

Michigan State basketball will look to remain hot with a big-time road challenge at Wisconsin on Friday evening.

The Spartans last took the floor on Sunday, picking up their first road win of the season over Maryland. With the win, Michigan State improved to 12-7 overall and 4-4 in Big Ten play.

Wisconsin comes into this matchup off less rest time after earning a road win over Minnesota on Tuesday night. The Badgers are 15-4 overall and sit atop the Big Ten at 7-1 in conference play.

Can Michigan State extend its three-game win streak with another road win on Friday night? Check out my prediction and all of the key game details for this matchup between the Spartans and Badgers below:

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Wisconsin:

Date: January 26, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU 67, Wisconsin 65

Wisconsin is playing really well and already beat the Spartans on the road earlier this year so this seems like a slamdunk win for the Badgers, right? Well, this may actually be a rare situation where the schedule is benefiting the Spartans who’ve been off all week, while Wisconsin played a tight road game at Minnesota earlier this week. That small advantage, along with the Spartans getting over the hump last weekend for its first road win has me leaning towards a Michigan State upset. This should be a great game either way.

