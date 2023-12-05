MSU Basketball vs. Wisconsin: Stream, broadcast info, prediction for Tuesday

Michigan State basketball will tip off conference play on Tuesday night in a big-time home matchup against Wisconsin.

The Spartans enter this game with a disappointing 4-3 overall record on the year, with all three of their losses coming against ranked foes. Michigan State’s only relatively marquee win is over Butler in the Gavitt Games.

Wisconsin comes into this game with some momentum following an upset of in-state rival Marquette over the weekend. That win pushed Wisconsin to 6-2 overall this year and into the top 25 at No. 23.

Can Michigan State open up Big Ten play with a ranked win? Check out my prediction and all of the key game details for this matchup between the Spartans and Badgers below:

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Wisconsin:

Date: December 5, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Peacock (streaming only)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Game Prediction

Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Prediction: MSU 74, Wisconsin 67

Wisconsin is coming into this matchup off a big-time win over rival Marquette this past weekend, while Michigan State is still looking for a marquee win on the year. This won’t be that marquee win, but I do expect Michigan State to play stifling defense and keep the Badgers offense in check. Mix in strong guard play from the Spartans and Michigan State earns a nice Big Ten opener win over the Badgers.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire