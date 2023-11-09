MSU Basketball vs. Southern Indiana: Stream, broadcast info, prediction for Thursday

No one expected Michigan State to be entering this matchup looking for their first win of the season.

The Spartans will look to rebound from a shocking loss in their season-opener against James Madison on Monday evening. Michigan State trailed for most of the game before losing to the Dukes in overtime.

Southern Indiana is also 0-1 entering this matchup after losing their season-opener against Saint Louis.

Check out all of the key game details for this matchup between the Spartans and Screaming Eagles below:

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Southern Indiana:

Date: November 9, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU 83, Southern Indiana 57

Can Michigan State get off to a better start in this one? The Spartans have gotten off to brutally slow starts in their last two games and will need to avoid another sluggish start here. Southern Indiana is one of the worst teams in the country (according to KenPom rankings) but if Michigan State fails to get off to a fast start then don’t be surprised if the Screaming Eagles don’t make this one interesting again too.

I expect a better effort from the Spartans in this one. I’m confident they won’t let Monday’s debacle roll into this matchup…

