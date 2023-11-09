MSU basketball vs. Southern Indiana: LSJ’s Graham Couch provides his determining factors, prediction

Michigan State returns to the court on Thursday night looking to shake off their season-opening stunning loss from earlier this week.

The Spartans fell in overtime on Monday to James Madison in the biggest upset of the basketball season thus far. Michigan State will now look to bounce back and pick up their first win of the year against Southern Indiana on Thursday.

The Screaming Eagles of Southern Indiana also enter this matchup with a season-opening loss earlier this week against Saint Louis. Michigan State is slated as a 27.5-point favorite over Southern Indiana.

Every game, Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal provides his breakdown of the matchup with key determining factors and a prediction. So how does he feel about this matchup between the Spartans and Screaming Eagles?

Check out Couch’s prediction for this matchup between Michigan State and Southern Indiana by clicking on the tweet below:

Michigan State basketball vs. Southern Indiana tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction https://t.co/4ypyfJxdqD — Lansing State Journal (@LSJNews) November 8, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire