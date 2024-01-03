MSU Basketball vs. Penn State: Stream, broadcast info, prediction for Thursday

Conference play is back in swing for the Spartans, who will host Penn State on Thursday evening from the Breslin Center.

Michigan State is looking for its first conference win of the year after dropping its opening two in December against Wisconsin and Nebraska. The Spartans have won all four of their games since those two losses, though, and now appear to have things back on track with an 8-5 overall record.

Penn State enters this matchup with a 7-6 overall record and 1-1 mark in conference play. The Nittany Lions got off to a shakey start this year but have played better lately with wins in three of their last four games, which included an upset of Ohio State.

Can Michigan State pick up its first Big Ten win of the season and extend its winning streak to five games? Check out my prediction and all of the key game details for this matchup between the Spartans and Nittany Lions below:

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Penn State:

Date: January 4, 2024

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Peacock (streaming only)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU 76, Penn State 65

Michigan State is humming right now and understands it desperately needs to get this win in order to keep alive any chance at winning the Big Ten this year. The Spartans control most of the way and eventually pull away in the final 10 minutes for another nice victory.

