MSU Basketball vs. Michigan: Stream, broadcast info, prediction for rivalry match-up

Michigan State basketball is 12-8 after starting the season flagged as Final Four favorites, and tonight, they will host their rivals, Michigan, in what is usually one of the marquee match-ups of the college basketball season. However, this year is a little different.

MSU has looked inconsistent all year. One night, they look like world-beaters who are marching towards a deep postseason run. Another, they look like a middle-of-the-road Big Ten team on the fringes of the NCAA Tournament, at best.

Michigan, on the other hand, has completely fallen apart. The Wolverines are 7-13. They’ve lost eight of their last nine and are searching for answers. That being said, you can expect that once this game starts, none of that will matter. As Tom Izzo said, as long as he’s alive, the rivalry will be the rivalry.

Below, you can see how to tune into the rivalry game, along with our prediction for the outcome.

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here's when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Michigan:

Date: January 30, 2024

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Peacock

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU 73, Michigan 60

Has this been a perfect season for Michigan State? No, but it’s been a nightmare season for Michigan, who have lost eight of their last nine games. The Spartans have played well enough at home this year where they should be able to handle, if not blowout, their perennial rivals.

