MSU basketball vs. Marquette at NCAA Tournament: Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, prediction

Michigan State basketball takes on Marquette in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Spartans topped USC on Friday to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year. Michigan State and USC were tied at halftime in their first round matchup, but the Spartans used stifling defense in the second half to earn the comfortable double-digit win.

Marquette also made relatively easy work of their first round foe — Vermont — on Friday. The Golden Eagles led throughout and ended up with a 18-point victory to advance to the second round.

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Marquette:

Date: March 19, 2023

Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Three Things to Watch

Here are three things to watch out for in this matchup between Michigan State and Marquette:

Spartans ability to limit turnovers: To win in the NCAA Tournament, you can’t give away possessions with turnovers. The Spartans did a great job of limiting turnovers in their win over USC on Friday, finishing with just seven against the Trojans. They’ll need a repeat performance against Marquette on Sunday.

Joey Hauser playing against former team: It feels like a long, long time ago now — but Hauser was once a Golden Eagle. He played one season at Marquette before transferring to Michigan State in 2019 so will there be any extra motivation for Hauser in this game? Regardless, Michigan State will need him to have to knock down some three-point shots in order for the Spartans to move on to the Sweet 16.

Winning plays from the Spartans back court: Can Michigan State get the strong winning plays from their back court to pull the upset? It’ll be a battle of teams that boost strong guard play, and Michigan State will need their trio of A.J. Hoggard, Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins to outplay what Marquette throws at them.

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU 77, Marquette 74

Strong guard play wins games in March, and the Spartans have one of the best back courts in the country. This will be a great back-and-forth matchup, but in the end, I think Michigan State makes a few more winning plays in the final minutes.

