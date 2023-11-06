MSU Basketball vs. James Madison: Stream, broadcast info, prediction for Monday

Michigan State basketball officially returns on Monday.

The Spartans will open the 2023-24 regular season on Monday night in a non-conference home game against James Madison. Michigan State went 1-1 in exhibition play with a convincing victory over Division II foe Hillsdale College and a one-point loss to top 10 Tennessee.

Michigan State enters this season as one of the favorites to win the Big Ten and National Championship. James Madison also enters this season with high expectations as the Dukes were picked in the preseason by the Sun Belt Conference coaches to win their league.

Check out all of the key game details for this matchup between the Spartans and Dukes below:

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and James Madison:

Date: November 6, 2023

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU 81, James Madison 63

To many fans, the expectation will be that Michigan State wins this game in blowout fashion. But James Madison is a good mid-major team and will be looking to make a name for themselves in this matchup. So I anticipate this being a close game through the first half, with eventually Michigan State’s talent advantage being too much for the Dukes.

