MSU Basketball vs. Indiana State: Stream, broadcast info, prediction for Saturday

Michigan State basketball is back after a nice little break over the holidays.

The Spartans will return for their first game in nearly two weeks in their final non-conference matchup of the regular season against Indiana State. This matchup pits a pair of teams both with aspirations of playing in the NCAA Tournament this year.

Michigan State enters this matchup with wins in their last three games, blowing out Stony Brook by more than 40 points in their last one out. The Spartans are 7-5 overall and looking to finish non-conference play with an 8-3 mark with a win over the Sycamores.

Indiana State comes into this game with an impressive 11-1 record on the year. The Sycamores’ lone loss came to Alabama in the first week of the season, with Indiana State currently riding a 10-game winning streak.

Can Michigan State continue it’s winning ways in its first game back from the holiday break? Check out my prediction and all of the key game details for this matchup between the Spartans and Sycamores below:

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Credit: Lansing State Journal

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Indiana State:

Date: December 30, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Game Prediction

Credit: Lansing State Journal

Prediction: MSU 74, Indiana State 62

This is a tough one to predict because Michigan State had finally found some momentum entering the holiday break so will that continue after eight days off? There’s also the unknown impact (mentally and on the court) of losing backup point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. to a leg injury after being shot while home for the holidays.

Against a lesser team, I wouldn’t worry as much about that layoff in particular, but Indiana State is a solid team that will be in the mix to reach the NCAA Tournament this year. So I expect this one to be close to the second half until eventually, the Spartans pull away.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire