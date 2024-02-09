MSU Basketball vs. Illinois: Stream, broadcast info, prediction for Saturday

Can Michigan State respond from a disappointing loss earlier this week and earn a marquee win to bolster its NCAA tournament resume?

The Spartans will host Illinois on Saturday afternoon in a nationally televised matchup on CBS. Michigan State comes into this game off a three-point loss at Minnesota earlier this week.

Michigan State currently sits at 14-9 overall and 6-6 in Big Ten play, with about a month left in the regular season. Illinois is 17-5 overall and in contention for the Big Ten title with an 8-3 mark in conference play.

Can Michigan State bounce back to get the much-needed victory over Illinois? Check out my prediction and all of the key game details for this matchup between the Spartans and Fighting Illini below:

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Illinois:

Date: February 10, 2024

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU 67, Illinois 72

Michigan State has been solid at home for most of this season with only one loss against Wisconsin. But the Spartans have also avoided terribly tough competition at home this year which could explain their home court success. Additionally, Michigan State has struggled in Quad 1 games this season with a 2-7 mark on the year. I fear this will be another tough matchup that Michigan State fails to win.

