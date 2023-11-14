MSU Basketball vs. Duke: Stream, broadcast info, prediction for Tuesday

It’s time for us to really see what the Spartans are made of.

Two of the game’s best programs — Duke and Michigan State — will link up in the annual Champions Classic event on Tuesday night. This will be the first game of the night, with Kentucky-Kansas following afterwards.

Michigan State got off to a rocky start last week to open the 2023-24 season with a stunning loss to James Madison. The Spartans bounced back for their first win of the year vs. Southern Indiana, and now things will get much tougher with Duke next up for Michigan State.

Duke also enters this matchup 1-1 with a home loss to Arizona as their blemish. The Blue Devils, like the Spartans, opened the season in the top five nationally and will look to avoid a second straight loss on Tuesday night.

Check out all of the key game details for this matchup between the Spartans and Blue Devils below:

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Credit: Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Duke:

Date: November 14, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Game Prediction

Credit: Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press

Prediction: MSU 73, Duke 71

I’m going out on a limb here a bit and expecting Michigan State’s shooting woes to finally come to an end. The Spartans have been historically bad in three-point shooting to start the year and eventually, water is going to find its level so I anticipate that happening here.

There’s been a lot of doom and gloom for the Spartans after the loss to James Madison, but this is certainly a game they can win and should win if they play their best game. The same can be said for Duke so this is ultimately a toss-up game — I’ll take the good guys here in what should be a very entertaining matchup.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire