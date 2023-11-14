MSU basketball vs. Duke: LSJ’s Graham Couch provides his determining factors, prediction

Michigan State will look to make up for a sluggish start last week in a big-time matchup against Duke on Tuesday night.

The Spartans opened the season with two uninspiring performances last week, including a home opener stunning loss to James Madison. Michigan State can right the ship, however, should they beat No. 9 Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday in Chicago.

Duke also enters this game with a 1-1 record, with a blowout win over Dartmouth and home loss to Arizona. The Blue Devils are considered the favorites to win the ACC this year and will be a contender for the National Championship as well.

Every game, Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal provides his breakdown of the matchup with key determining factors and a prediction. So how does he feel about this matchup between the Spartans and Blue Devils?

Check out Couch’s prediction for this matchup between Michigan State and Duke by clicking on the tweet below:

Michigan State basketball vs. Duke, Champions Classic tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction https://t.co/mMvkkaFoUQ — Lansing State Journal (@LSJNews) November 13, 2023

