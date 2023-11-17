MSU Basketball vs. Butler: Stream, broadcast info, prediction for Friday

Michigan State desperately needs a win on Friday night.

The Spartans are off to a rough start this season, with losses in two of their first three games. The most recent defeat was at the hands of Duke on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic. Michigan State is 1-2 overall thus far.

Michigan State will now return home to host Butler, who enters this matchup with a perfect 3-0 mark on the year. The Bulldogs have yet to be tested with each of their games being blowout wins over subpar mid-major competition.

Can Michigan State right the ship and pick up a much-needed victory over the Bulldogs? Check out my prediction and all of the key game details for this matchup between the Spartans and Bulldogs below:

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Credit: David Banks/USA TODAY Sports

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Butler:

Date: November 17, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Game Prediction

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: MSU 75, Butler 63

Am I an idiot for thinking Michigan State is going to break out of its shooting slump and actually start off a game playing up to its potential? Possibly. But I again find myself thinking that this Spartans’ squad is simply too good to be struggling as they’ve been so far through three games, and continue to expect them to put together a strong performance.

Friday night feels like an early season must-win for the Spartans. I understand the season won’t be over with a loss, but this just feels like a game Michigan State has to have. And because of that, I’m going to once again blindly trust that they’ll bring their A-game and take care of business. I really hope I’m right…

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire