MSU Basketball vs. Butler: LSJ’s Graham Couch provides his determining factors, prediction

Michigan State basketball’s season has not gotten off to the start many had hoped for, and now find themselves in a spot where they desperately need a win.

The Spartans will host Butler on Friday night in a Gavitt Games matchup from the Breslin Center. Michigan State enters this matchup with a 1-2 record after dropping their Champions Classic matchup earlier this week against Duke.

Butler has experienced more success so far this year with a perfect 3-0 mark thus far. The Bulldogs, however, haven’t been tested yet in facing three mid-major foes that all rank No. 285 or worse in KenPom rankings.

Every game, Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal provides his breakdown of the matchup with key determining factors and a prediction. So how does he feel about this matchup between the Spartans and Bulldogs?

Check out Couch’s prediction for this matchup between Michigan State and Butler by clicking on the tweet below:

Here's a look at Michigan State basketball's home date against Butler on Friday night – including matchup analysis, how to watch and listen, the betting line and my prediction. https://t.co/KMq4kIGWzF — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) November 17, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire