MSU basketball trending towards another big-time commitment with 4-star SF Coen Carr

Could Michigan State basketball be adding their third major commitment in less than two weeks? The recruiting experts are suggesting that to be the case.

Four-star small forward Coen Carr will announce his college decision next week on Tuesday (Aug. 9), and in the past 24 hours there’s been a lot of reports that suggests Michigan State will be his choice.

Michigan State picked up a pair of crystal ball predictions for Carr from 247Sports’ recruiting insiders Justin Thind and Sean Scherer on Saturday. There was also a report from On3’s Jamie Shaw that stated Michigan State is the clear-cut favorite to land Carr, with an 80 percent chance at this point.

INTEL: 4-star Coen Carr set his commitment date and has his sights set on one school READ | https://t.co/OVGbVtnGHn pic.twitter.com/hpjZus7H4a — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) August 6, 2022

Carr ranks as the No. 59 overall prospect and No. 10 small forward in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He holds offers from 14 schools, and is reportedly closely considering Tennessee, Indiana, Vanderbilt and Michigan State.

Should Carr pick Michigan State, he would be the fourth commit for the Spartans in the 2023 class. He would join five-star power forward Xavier Booker, four-star point guard Jeremy Fears and four-star small forward Gehrig Normand. Those three commits already have Michigan State sitting near the top of the country in recruiting rankings with the No. 4 class and should Carr join the mix then Michigan State will certainly finish with arguably Tom Izzo’s best class of all-time.

