MSU basketball smothers Butler for convincing Gavitt Games win

Michigan State basketball got back on track in a convincing victory over Butler, 74-54, in a Gavitt Games matchup on Friday.

The Spartans used a smothering defensive performance to keep Butler’s offense at bay for the much-needed victory. The Bulldogs had been averaging nearly 89 points per game through the first three games this year.

With the win, Michigan State improves to 2-2 overall on the year.

Michigan State got off to a much better start on Friday than earlier this week, never trailing in the first half. The Spartans took advantage of poor shooting from the Bulldogs — 26 percent from the field — and strong play from Tyson Walker — 16 first half points — to build a 37-25 lead at the break.

Michigan State opened the second half a little bit sluggish but their lead never dipped below three possessions throughout the frame en route to a blowout win.

The Spartans were led in scoring by Walker who finished with 21 points. A.J. Hoggard and Malik Hall also reach double digits in points with 14 and 12 points.

Michigan State has a quick turnaround and will return to the court on Sunday in a home non-conference battle against Alcorn State. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

