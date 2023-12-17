MSU basketball rises in updated NET rankings after Baylor win

Michigan State basketball looked dominant against Baylor on Saturday, and because of that they were rewarded in Sunday’s updated batch of NET rankings.

The Spartans shot up 34 spots in Sunday’s updated batch of NET rankings to land at No. 45 nationally. Michigan State was previously sitting at No. 79.

The NET rankings metric is used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee as a tool to help determine which teams end up in the big dance. So moving up this many spots following the marquee win over Baylor is very significant for Michigan State. They’ll need to keep winning in order to continue to move up but this was certainly a great start for the Spartans after a brutal opening month to the season.

MSU jumped 34 spots in the NCAA’s NET rankings with yesterday’s blowout of No. 6 Baylor. pic.twitter.com/JZFX5vF2M5 — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 17, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire