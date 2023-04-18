MSU basketball rises in updated 2023-24 rankings from CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish

Michigan State has moved inside the top 10 in CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish’s updated rankings for the 2023-24 season.

The Spartans currently sit at No. 9 in version 6.0 of Parrish’s “Top 25 and 1” rankings for the 2023-24 season. Michigan State had originally been outside the top 10 but has since moved up due to roster adjustments across the country — including the positives of Tyson Walker and Malik Hall coming back to Michigan State for another year.

Michigan State is one of two Big Ten teams to be ranked by Parrish, with Purdue sitting at No. 2 nationally. Check out the complete rankings by clicking on the tweet below:

