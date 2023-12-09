MSU basketball reportedly showing interest in KSU transfer Nae’Qwan Tomlin
Could Michigan State basketball add a key piece to their roster to help break them out of their early season slump?
According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Spartans have reportedly reached out to former Kansas State forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin. Michigan State is one of the numerous big-time programs to show interest in Tomlin, including Arizona, Kansas, Louisville, Indiana, Xavier, Ohio State, Purdue, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Villanova and Auburn.
Tomlin was dismissed from the Kansas State program earlier this week after being suspended all season due to his arrest for “disorderly conduct; brawling or fighting” at a local sports bar. Tomlin started 36 games for the Wildcats last season and averaged 10.4 points per game.
Tomlin would be eligible to start playing during the spring semester (i.e. January) as he is expected to graduate from Kansas State this month.
Kansas State transfer Nae’Qwan Tomlin tells me that he's receiving interest from the following programs:
Kansas
Arizona
Louisville
Indiana
Xavier
Michigan State
Texas Tech
Ohio State
Purdue
Miami
Memphis
Arkansas
Kentucky
Illinois
Villanova
Missouri
Auburn
Nebraska
Pitt
— Jon Rothstein (@JomRothstein) December 8, 2023
