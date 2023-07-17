MSU basketball reportedly showing interest in 2025 4-star C Francis Chukwudebelu

Michigan State basketball is reportedly one of a handful of teams showing the most interest in 2025 4-star center Francis Chukwudebelu.

Hitmen Hoops Scouting is reporting that Michigan State is one of five teams that is “in contact with (Chukwudebelu) the most frequently.” The other four schools identified were Arkansas, Ole Miss, LSU and Kansas.

Chukwudebelu ranks as the No. 12 center and No. 87 overall in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also the No. 4 player from Virginia.

Michigan State has already extended a scholarship to Chukwudebelu. He also holds notable offers from Kansas, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Kansas State, Memphis, Ole Miss, Texas, Xavier and Vanderbilt.

2025 4⭐️ Francis Chukwudebelu is one of the most intriguing prospects in high school basketball. He tells me that Arkansas, Ole Miss, LSU, Michigan State, and Kansas are the schools in contact with him the most frequently. What is he looking for?

– Culture

– Play style pic.twitter.com/7dOWSqfoHJ — Hitmen Hoops Scouting (@HitmenScouts) July 14, 2023

