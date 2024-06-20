MSU Basketball to reportedly play Oakland in Detroit this year

Michigan State and Oakland will reportedly renew their annual rivalry matchup at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit this year.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein is reporting that Michigan State will play Oakland on December 17 at Little Caesars Arena. This will be the third time Michigan State and Oakland have played this matchup at Little Caesars Arena with the Spartans winning the previous two matchups.

Michigan State played at Little Caesars Arena this past season in a monster blowout win of Baylor.

Source: Next season's game between Michigan State and Oakland will be played on December 17th at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 20, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire