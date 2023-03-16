MSU basketball reportedly contacted High Point forward transfer Zack Austin

Michigan State basketball has reportedly shown interest in High Point transfer forward Zack Austin.

Stockrisers is reporting that the Spartans have contacted Austin since he entered the transfer portal. He’s received interest from numerous teams, including Missouri, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Clemson, TCU, Pitt, and a bunch of mid-major programs.

Austin averaged 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds across 29.2 minutes per game this past year for High Point. He reached double-digit scoring figures in each of High Point’s final 13 games this past season.

Check out some highlights of Austin below:

