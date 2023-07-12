MSU basketball remains on top line of updated ESPN ‘Bracketology’

Michigan State remains a preseason lock for one of the No. 1 seeds in ESPN’s Bracketology.

Joe Lunardi of ESPN released an updated batch of bracketology on Wednesday which again has the Spartans as a No. 1 seed. In this projection, Michigan State is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region based out of Detroit.

The Spartans are one of only seven Big Ten teams to be included in this updated NCAA Tournament bracket projection. The other six are Purdue, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Maryland and Northwestern.

Click on the tweet below to see the complete bracket projection from Lunardi:

2024 NCAA Tournament Bracketology https://t.co/raCbQfMrSF. 🏀🏀 The Big 12's pursuit of a league-record nine NCAA bids — out of just 10 teams — came up a bit short last March, but the chase is officially on for 2024. — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) July 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire