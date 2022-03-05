MSU basketball remains safely in NCAA Tournament in latest ESPN Bracketology

It hasn’t been a good week for Michigan State basketball but the Spartans appear to still be safely in the NCAA Tournament.

Despite a pair of blowout losses at Michigan and Ohio State this week, Michigan State remains safely in the field of 68 in ESPN’s updated Bracketology post from Joe Lunardi. He currently has the Spartans as a No. 7 seed in his latest bracket update.

Michigan State will wrap up the regular season on Sunday against Maryland. From there, Michigan State will have the Big Ten Tournament to hopefully improve their NCAA Tournament resume.

NCAA Bracketology – Projecting the 2022 March Madness men's field. 🏀🏀 Brackets now daily (or more!) as needed… https://t.co/NKCYctvU9F — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) March 4, 2022

