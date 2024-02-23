MSU basketball remains safely in ESPN’s updated NCAA Tournament projection

Michigan State remains in a good spot to reach the NCAA Tournament once again this season.

The Spartans suffered a disappointing loss to Iowa earlier this week, but that defeat didn’t result in Michigan State dropping in ESPN’s updated batch of “Bracketology.” Joe Lunardi of ESPN still has Michigan State as a No. 7 seed in his updated bracket projection that was released on Friday.

Michigan State is one of only six teams from the Big Ten in Lunardi’s projected field of 68.

Click on the tweet below to see the Spartans’ matchup in ESPN’s updated NCAA Tournament bracket projection:

Men's Bracketology: 2024 NCAA Tournament https://t.co/raCbQfMrSF. 🏀🏀 The Big East drew a ton of pre-season attention–and rightfully so. UConn, Marquette and Creighton were all thought to have Final Four potential, with a half-dozen others in a dogfight for NCAA consideration. — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) February 23, 2024

