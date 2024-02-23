Advertisement

MSU basketball remains safely in ESPN’s updated NCAA Tournament projection

Robert Bondy
·1 min read

Michigan State remains in a good spot to reach the NCAA Tournament once again this season.

The Spartans suffered a disappointing loss to Iowa earlier this week, but that defeat didn’t result in Michigan State dropping in ESPN’s updated batch of “Bracketology.” Joe Lunardi of ESPN still has Michigan State as a No. 7 seed in his updated bracket projection that was released on Friday.

Michigan State is one of only six teams from the Big Ten in Lunardi’s projected field of 68.

Click on the tweet below to see the Spartans’ matchup in ESPN’s updated NCAA Tournament bracket projection:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire