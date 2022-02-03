MSU basketball remains as No. 3 seed in latest ESPN Bracketology

Michigan State continues to remain in a good spot to land a top three seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to Joe Lunardi of ESPN.

Lunardi released an updated batch of Bracketology on Tuesday, which has the Spartans still listed as a No. 3 seed. He has Michigan State playing No. 14 seed Jacksonville State in this projected first round matchup of the Midwest Region.

Click on the tweet below to see the complete bracket projection:

2022 NCAA Tournament Bracketology https://t.co/NKCYctvU9F. 🏀🏀 February! Groundhog Day! Six more weeks of Bracketology… — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) February 1, 2022

