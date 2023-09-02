MSU basketball releases non-conference schedule for upcoming season

Michigan State basketball has officially released its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The Spartans will open the season on October 25 in an exhibition against Hillsdale College and play their first official regular season game against James Madison on November 6. The non-conference slate includes notable matchups against Duke, Butler, Arizona and Baylor.

Check out the complete Michigan State men’s basketball non-conference schedule below:

The 2023-24 Non-Conference schedule 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ncB2rXCn9l — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) August 31, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire