MSU basketball releases game times, TV details for 2023-24 schedule

Robert Bondy
·1 min read

Game times and TV details have been released for nearly every Michigan State basketball game this upcoming season.

Michigan State basketball will officially open the 2023-24 schedule on Nov. 6 against James Madison with that game tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

About one week later, Michigan State will face Duke in the Champions Classic with that game time announced as 7 p.m. ET. That game will be televised on ESPN as it always is annually.

One other thing of note on the Spartans’ schedule is a total of five streaming only games on Peacock — notably the Spartans’ home game against rival Michigan on Jan. 30, 2024.

Check out the complete schedule below:

