MSU basketball releases game times, TV details for 2023-24 schedule

Game times and TV details have been released for nearly every Michigan State basketball game this upcoming season.

Michigan State basketball will officially open the 2023-24 schedule on Nov. 6 against James Madison with that game tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

About one week later, Michigan State will face Duke in the Champions Classic with that game time announced as 7 p.m. ET. That game will be televised on ESPN as it always is annually.

One other thing of note on the Spartans’ schedule is a total of five streaming only games on Peacock — notably the Spartans’ home game against rival Michigan on Jan. 30, 2024.

Check out the complete schedule below:

TV and time updates for the 2023-24 season 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3QEP4wEoLk — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) October 3, 2023

