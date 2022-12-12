MSU basketball receives votes, remains unranked in latest AP Top 25 poll

Robert Bondy
·1 min read

Michigan State basketball picked up a pair of wins this past week but remains unranked in the latest Associated Press (AP) Top 25 poll.

The Spartans received five votes in this week’s updated poll released on Monday afternoon. Michigan State fell 16 spots outside of the rankings at No. 41.

Big Ten teams that cracked the Top 25 included Purdue (No. 1), Indiana (No. 14), Illinois (No. 18), Maryland (No. 20), Wisconsin (No. 22) and Ohio State (No. 23).

Check out the complete poll below:



