MSU basketball receives few votes, remains unranked in latest AP Top 25 poll

Michigan State basketball remains outside the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 for another week.

The Spartans received seven votes in the updated AP poll released on Monday, but are still a ways out from the top 25. Michigan State was off last week and will finally return to the floor on Wednesday against Oakland.

Purdue remained as the No. 1 team in the country in Monday’s updated top 25 poll. Other ranked Big Ten teams includes Illinois (No. 16), Wisconsin (No. 17) and Indiana (No. 18). Maryland and Ohio State dropped out of the rankings this week.

Check out the complete rankings by clicking on the tweet below:

POLL ALERT: Purdue remains No. 1 in AP Top 25 as UConn climbs to No. 2; Houston, Kansas, Arizona round out top five. See the full poll: https://t.co/ZJG5mhe2jI pic.twitter.com/yc2q2Z9wMV — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) December 19, 2022

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire