MSU Basketball at Purdue: Stream, broadcast info, prediction for Saturday

Michigan State basketball heads to Purdue on Saturday night in need of a monster performance to pick up a huge upset over the Boilermakers.

The vibes have been down for the Spartans in the past week after Michigan State dropped a pair of home games last week to Iowa and Ohio State. The Spartans were near double-digit favorites in both games, and notably blew a 12-point second-half lead against Ohio State last Sunday.

Michigan State currently sits at 17-11 overall and 9-8 in Big Ten play. The Spartans need a strong finish to the regular season to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue comes into this matchup rolling as arguably the best team in the country. The Boilermakers are 25-3 overall and 14-3 in Big Ten play.

Can Michigan State bounce back from a pair of bad home last week and upset Purdue on Saturday? Check out my prediction and all of the key game details for this matchup between the Spartans and Boilermakers below:

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Purdue:

Date: March 2, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU 71, Purdue 78

Michigan State has had all week to stew on Sunday’s devasting buzzer-beater loss to Ohio State. So I anticipate an inspired effort on the road against the nation’s best team (in my opinion). But Purdue overall is too good of a team and a bad matchup for the Spartans to pull this upset. It’s tight into the second half before Purdue pulls away late.

