MSU Basketball at Purdue: LSJ’s Graham Couch provides his determining factors, prediction

Can Michigan State pull off a massive upset to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament this weekend? That’s a question many are trying to answer.

The Spartans will head to Purdue on Saturday night in need of a big-time upset of the highly-ranked Boilermakers. Michigan State is in the midst of a two-game losing streak and still needs a strong finish to make the NCAA Tournament. Purdue on the other hand, is playing for the Big Ten title with a win clinching at least a share of the regular season crown.

Every game, Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal provides his breakdown of the matchup with key determining factors and a prediction. So how does he feel about this matchup between the Spartans and Boilermakers?

Check out Couch’s prediction for this matchup between Michigan State and Purdue by clicking on the tweet below:

