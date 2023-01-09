One of the nation’s top shooting guard prospects in the 2024 class could be coming to Michigan State.

The Spartans picked up a pair of 247Sports’ crystal ball predictions in their favor for four-star shooting guard Kur Teng of Haverhill, Mass. Michigan State recruiting insiders Justin Thind and Corey Robinson were the two that submitted the crystal ball predictions.

Teng ranks as the No. 36 overall prospect and No. 1 player from Massachusetts in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 8 shooting guard in the class.

Teng holds scholarships from 16 programs, according to 247Sports. The notable schools that have offered Teng are Michigan State, Auburn, Iowa, Clemson, Texas A&M, Miami (FL), Rutgers and TCU.

MSU Basketball has received a Crystal Ball for 4🌟 2024 Top 40 SG Kur Teng! GO GREEN❗️ — Daily MSU (@daily_msu) January 9, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

List

Big Ten Power Rankings: Spartans rise after rivalry win, impressive week of basketball

More Basketball!

MSU basketball picks up crystal ball predictions for 2024 top 40, 4-star SG Kur Teng WATCH: Former Spartan, Rocket Watts hits game-winning three to lift Oakland past Wright State Couch: A.J. Hoggard made sure MSU beat Michigan. More than ever, the Spartans know he makes them go.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire