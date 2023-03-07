MSU basketball PG AJ Hoggard receives Big Ten honors

Joining his fellow backcourt member in the conference honors, AJ Hoggard has been named to the All-Big Ten teams alongside Tyson Walker. After a much improved junior season, Hoggarf has been named to the All-Big Ten third team by the media.

A BIG shoutout to the #B1GMBBall Third Team All-Conference honorees! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3rmAip7zT1 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 7, 2023

Hoggard finished the 2022-23 regular season averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

