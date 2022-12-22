MSU basketball overcomes sloppy start to beat Oakland, 67-54, on Wednesday

It wasn’t pretty, but Michigan State picked up a victory over in-state foe Oakland on Wednesday evening, 67-54, from the Breslin Center.

The Spartans got off to a slow start but used a strong finish to the first half and electric start to the second half to pick up the win over the Grizzlies. With the victory, Michigan State improves to 8-4 on the year.

Michigan State got off to a sloppy start, with it being clear there was a little bit of rust from the last time they took the floor 11 days ago. The Spartans trailed Oakland for most of the half and struggled to get anything going offensively — finishing the opening frame with 11 turnovers.

The Spartans would, however, rally late in the half and end on an 8-0 run to hold a 29-24 advantage going into the break.

Michigan State would come out with a much better effort in the second half to build up a lead they’d never surrender. The Spartans opened the second half on a 17-to-3 run and eventually led by as many as 22 points. Oakland wouldn’t go away easy, getting the game back to within 11 points with a minute left in the game.

The Spartans were led offensively by Joey Hauser (16 points), Jaden Akins (15 points) and Tyson Walker (13 points). A.J. Hoggard also played a big role in the victory with eight points and eight assists.

Former Spartan guard Rocket Watts finished with only four points for the Grizzlies in his first game back at the Breslin Center since transferring from Michigan State.

Michigan State basketball will return to the court next week against Buffalo on Dec. 30. Tip off from the Breslin Center between the Spartans and Bulls is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET and can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire