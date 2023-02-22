MSU basketball overcomes poor start to earn emotional win over Indiana

There were a lot of emotions in the Breslin Center on Tuesday evening.

Michigan State returned to its home court for the first time since last week’s on-campus shooting and used a boisterous crowd from to pick up a massive win over Indiana, 80-65. With the win, Michigan State improved to 17-10 overall and 9-7 in conference play, and may have very well clinched another berth in the NCAA Tournament.

The emotions of the night may have gotten to the Spartans early on because they got off to a brutally slow start, falling behind nine points early into the opening frame. However, Tyson Walker was able to catch fire in the final seven minutes of the half in hitting four three-point field goals. That combined with a better defensive effort resulted in a 35-29 lead for Michigan State at halftime.

The Spartans would continue their hot end to the opening frame in the second half. Michigan State hit numerous three-pointers and got an exclamation dunk from Malik Hall to push its lead to 14 points roughly five minutes into the half.

Indiana would respond, however, cutting the Spartans lead to five points thanks to a 9-0 run. Michigan State would shift the momentum in their favor from that point and never let the game get any closer en route to a massive victory.

Michigan State got inspiring performances from numerous members, but was led by its backcourt. Walker finished the game with 23 points to lead the Spartans in scoring but his partner in the backcourt A.J. Hoggard was right behind him with 22 points. Hall and Joey Hauser also reached double digits in points with 10 each.

Michigan State will return to the court on Saturday in a road trip to Iowa. Tipoff from Iowa City is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story continues

More Basketball!

WATCH: Tom Izzo emotional following Michigan State basketball's win over Indiana Gallery: Best pictures from Michigan State basketball's win over No. 17 Indiana ESPN Bracketology: Spartans remain comfortably in NCAA Tournament in latest projection

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire