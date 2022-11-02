MSU basketball overcomes halftime deficit to top Grand Valley State in exhibition opener

It wasn’t the ideal start to the season for Michigan State basketball but it could have been a lot worse.

Michigan State overcame a poor start and halftime deficit to top Grand Valley State, 73-56, in Tuesday’s exhibition matchup from the Breslin Center. This was Michigan State’s first game fans could witness but will not count towards their overall record in 2022-23.

Michigan State trailed by as many as seven points in this matchup, and it wasn’t until the final 10 minutes of the game before they were able to pull away from the Lakers.

Michigan State got off to a rocky start with the Lakers outplaying the Spartans in the opening frame. Grand Valley State led for most of the first half and carried a 36-31 lead into the break.

The Spartans would come out with more urgency in the second half, using an early 10-0 run to build a seven-point lead at the 14:31 mark of the frame. Grand Valley State would fight back to get the game within one possession before Michigan State went on a 14-2 run to clinch the exhibition victory.

All five of the Spartans’ starters finished in double-figures in scoring on Tuesday, with forward Malik Hall leading the way with 15 points. Guard AJ Hoggard had 14 points, guard Tyson Walker had 12 points, center Mady Sissoko had 11 points and forward Joey Hauser had 10 points.

As a team, Michigan State shot 47.3 percent (26-of-55) from the field, and 34.8 percent from three-point range (8-of-23). The Spartans’ regular turnovers issue was yet again present on Tuesday, with Michigan State finishing with 14 turnovers.

Michigan State will officially open the season next week against Northern Arizona on Monday. That non-conference season-opening matchup between the Spartans and Lumberjacks will tip off at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on Big Ten Plus.

