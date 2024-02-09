MSU basketball opens as home favorite over Illinois on Saturday

The experts in Las Vegas think Michigan State basketball will pick up a massive home win on Saturday.

Michigan State basketball has opened as a 2.5-point favorite over Illinois in Saturday’s matchup from the Breslin Center. Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

The Spartans come into this matchup sitting at 14-9 overall and 6-6 in conference play. Illinois is in a better spot at 17-5 overall and 8-3 in Big Ten games.

Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and will be nationally televised on CBS.

