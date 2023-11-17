MSU basketball opens as favorite over Butler

Michigan State basketball will look to get back on track in a non-conference matchup with Butler on Friday night — and the oddsmakers believe they will.

The Spartans have opened as an 8.5-point favorite over Butler in Friday’s Gavitt Games matchup. The betting line is from FanDuel.

Michigan State enters this matchup with a disappointing 1-2 record three games into the season. Butler is off to a much better start and is sitting at 3-0 — although the Bulldogs have yet to face a team ranked higher than No. 275 in KenPom rankings.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire