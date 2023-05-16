MSU basketball officially announces Thanksgiving matchup vs. Arizona in Palm Springs

It’s official — Michigan State basketball will be served on Thanksgiving this year.

The Spartans officially announced on Monday that they’ll take on Arizona in Palm Springs on Thanksgiving (Nov. 23) in the inaugural Acrisure Classic at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, Calif.. The non-conference matchup was previously reported earlier this spring and the program made it official on Monday.

The game is slated to tip off at 4:30 p.m. ET directly after the Detroit Lions play the Green Bay Packers. The game will be televised on FOX.

