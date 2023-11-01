MSU basketball offers 2026 Illinois SG Gabriel Sularski

Michigan State basketball has extended an offer to a shooting guard prospect from Illinois in the 2026 class.

Gabriel Sularski Lisle, Ill. announced late last week that he’s received a scholarship offer from Michigan State. Sularski plays for Benet Academy and is listed at 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds.

Sularski has yet to be ranked on 247Sports, but has begun to pick up attention from numerous schools. He holds scholarship offers from eight schools, according to 247Sports. Notable programs to extend him an offer includes Michigan State, Illinois, Missouri, Purdue and Wisconsin.

After a great meeting with Coach Izzo , I am Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University @MSU_Basketball Thank you to Coach Izzo @JonBorovich @Coach_Monty_ and the entire coaching staff for this amazing opportunity. @BenetHoops @MeanstreetsEYB @SpartanTailgate… pic.twitter.com/6JghLAqhjn — Gabriel Sularski (@GTBSularski) October 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire