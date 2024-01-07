MSU Basketball at Northwestern: Stream, broadcast info, prediction for Sunday

Michigan State basketball will look to pick up a monster victory on the road on Sunday evening.

The Spartans travel to Northwestern on Sunday, with the game scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Michigan State enters this matchup on a five-game winning streak and looking to get back to .500 in conference play. The Spartans are 9-5 overall and 1-2 in Big Ten play this year.

Northwestern is looking to pick up a bounce-back win after losing to rival Illinois by 30 points earlier this week. The Wildcats are 10-3 overall and 1-1 in Big Ten play this year.

Can Michigan State continue its winning ways with a big-time road victory over Northwestern? Check out my prediction and all of the key game details for this matchup between the Spartans and Wildcats below:

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Northwestern:

Date: January 7, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU 71, Northwestern 76

Michigan State is the better team and playing with more consistency right now than the Wildcats. But Northwestern still has the Spartans’ kryptonite on its roster — Boo Buie. This man always finds a way to go off against the Spartans in his career and I have no faith that won’t be the case again on Sunday.

