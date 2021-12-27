MSU basketball moves up in ESPN’s updated Bracketology projection

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Michigan State continues to win on the hardwood and that has helped bolster their NCAA Tournament stock in ESPN’s NCAA Tournament projections.

Joe Lunardi of ESPN has moved the Spartans up to a No. 2 seed in his most recent Bracketology update this week. Michigan State was most recently listed as a No. 3 seed.

Michigan State would play No. 15 seed Wagner in the first round of this projected tournament bracket. Check out the complete Bracketology post from Lunardi by clicking on the link below:

List

Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: MSU remains near top of league after idle week

More Basketball!

MSU basketball moves up in ESPN's updated Bracketology projection

Couch: 12 games in, MSU looks like it's got a squad - and Izzo knows it

Michigan State basketball tops Oakland in neutral-site battle from LCA in Detroit

