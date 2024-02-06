MSU Basketball at Minnesota: LSJ’s Graham Couch provides his determining factors, prediction

Can Michigan State further improve its NCAA Tournament resume with a tough road win over Minnesota on Tuesday night?

The Spartans head to Minnesota for a late-night matchup against the Golden Gophers. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET and the game will be available to watch through streaming service Peacock.

Michigan State comes into this matchup with a 14-8 overall record and a 6-5 mark in league play. Minnesota is 14-7 overall and 5-5 in Big Ten play. Both teams enter this game on two-game winning streaks.

Every game, Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal provides his breakdown of the matchup with key determining factors and a prediction. So how does he feel about this matchup between the Spartans and Golden Gophers?

Check out Couch’s prediction for this matchup between Michigan State and Minnesota by clicking on the tweet below:

Here's a look at Michigan State's men's basketball game Tuesday night at Minnesota – including matchup analysis, how to watch (or stream in this case), the betting line and a prediction.https://t.co/ucgFr1UcmZ — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) February 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire