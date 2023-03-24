MSU basketball loses to Kansas State in OT in Sweet 16 to end season

Michigan State basketball’s 2022-23 season is officially over.

The Spartans fell to Kansas State on Thursday night in a thrilling overtime game, 98-93, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Michigan State trailed in the final minute and rallied to force overtime, but Kansas State made the winning plays late in the extra period to earn the victory.

Kansas State carried the lead into the break thanks to sharp shooting from behind the arc. The game was back-and-forth for most of the opening frame, but the biggest difference was Kansas State hitting seven of 12 three-point attempts pushing the Wildcats to a 43-38 lead at halftime.

Michigan State fell behind even further in the second half with Kansas State pushing their lead to nine points. However, the Spartans rallied to close the gap and get the game down to one possession in the final minute. Tyson Walker hit a layup with a few second left to tie the game and force overtime.

In overtime, Michigan State held a lead of two points with just over one minute to go. However, from there the Spartans were outscored 8-to-1 and failed to get off a game-tying three which resulted in a layup for Kansas State to finish off the Spartans.

Michigan State was led offensively by A.J. Hoggard with 25 points and six assists. Other Spartans in double-figures were Joey Hauser (18 points), Walker (16 points), Jaden Akins (14 points) and Malik Hall (13 points).

Kansas State was carried by Markquis Nowell who finished with 20 points and 19 assists.

With the loss, Michigan State’s 2022-23 season has came to a close. The Spartans end the year at 21-12 overall and will return to the court in November.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire