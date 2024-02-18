MSU basketball locks down rival Michigan for season series sweep

For the first time since 2019, Michigan State basketball has won in Ann Arbor.

The Spartans used stifling defense in the eight minutes of the game to knock off rival Michigan at Crisler Center, 73-63. The win on Saturday night completed the season series sweep of Michigan for the Spartans.

Michigan State held the Wolverines scoreless in the final seven minutes of the game to earn the impressive win over Michigan. With the win, Michigan State improves to 17-9 overall and 9-6 in Big Ten play.

The first half consisted of runs from both teams, with the Spartans building a lead as large as nine points. However, the Wolverines responded to that deficit with a 15-4 run to regain the lead. Michigan State would, however, carry a 39-37 lead into the break.

Michigan State fell behind in the second half by as many as five points, but from that point on the Spartans locked down Michigan for the victory.

The Spartans were led offensively by Tyson Walker and Malik Hall in the win. Walker had 19 points and Hall had 18 points.

Michigan State will return to the court on Tuesday in a home matchup against Iowa. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

