MSU basketball listed in top five of ESPN’s updated ‘way-too-early’ 2023 rankings

Robert Bondy
·1 min read

Michigan State basketball remains in the top five of ESPN’s updated Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for the 2023-24 season.

Jeff Borzello of ESPN updated his preseason rankings for the 2023-24 season earlier this month and the Spartans have remained near the top of the country. But they aren’t the top team in their own conference.

Michigan State came in at No. 4 in Borzello’s updated rankings, which was one spot behind Purdue at No. 3. Kansas was his top team and Duke was his No. 2 team.

Check out the complete rankings from Borzello below:

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire