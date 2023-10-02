MSU basketball listed in top 5 of 247Sports’ preseason poll

Michigan State basketball will enter the 2023-24 season as one of the top three teams in the country, according to 247Sports.

247Sports released their preseason top 25 poll on Monday, which had the Spartans listed at No. 3. Michigan State is only behind Kansas and Duke.

The Spartans are one of only two Big Ten teams listed in the poll, with Purdue right behind them at No. 4. Check out the complete rankings by clicking on the tweet below:

Michigan State is No. 3 in the @247Sports preseason basketball top 25https://t.co/cCqW7idnay — Stephen Brooks (@StephenM_Brooks) October 2, 2023

