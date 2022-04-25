MSU basketball listed in top 20 of Jon Rothstein’s 2022-23 preseason rankings

Michigan State basketball will currently enter the 2022-23 season as one of the top 20 teams in the country, according to college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein.

Rothstein released an updated batch of his “Rothstein 45” rankings, which lists the Spartans in the top 20. He has Michigan State at No. 18.

At the moment, Rothstein has the Spartans’ getting back Max Christie who has entered his name into the NBA Draft but can still return if he’d like. If he were to leave for the NBA, Michigan State would surely drop in these rankings.

Other Big Ten teams ranked includes Michigan (No. 13), Indiana (No. 17), Ohio State (No. 20), Purdue (No. 24), Illinois (No. 37) and Iowa (No. 44).

